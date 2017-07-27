Tzatziki Sauce

Tzatziki in a bowl (Photo: Westend61)

2 cucumbers, peeled, seeded, and diced

1 tablespoon olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon fresh dill

2 cloves garlic

2 cups plain Greek yogurt

Salt and pepper to taste



Place cucumbers in strainer to drain excess liquid. Squeeze with clean towel to further drain liquid from cucumber. Process cucumbers, olive oil, lemon juice, dill and garlic in a food processor. In a medium bowl combine Greek yogurt, cucumber mixture and salt and pepper to taste. Chill for at least 1-2 hours before serving to allow flavors to marinate. Recipe is great as a fresh dip or accompaniment to fish or chicken.



Yields: approx. 3 cups

Serving size: ¼ cup



Nutrition facts (per serving): 40 calories, .5g total fat, 0g saturated fat, 150mg sodium, 4.5g total carbohydrate, 1g dietary fiber, 6.4g protein.



Variation: If you do not have fresh dill, fresh mint or parsley also works well for this recipe.

Presented by Janet Seiber, UT Medical Center Healthy Living Kitchen

7/27/2017

