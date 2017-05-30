UT Medical Center's Healthy Corn Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh or canned corn

1 tsp. celery

2 T. apple cider vinegar

2 oz. green onion

1 oz. canned pimento

1/4 tsp. salt

1 T. vegetable oil

1 T. granulated sugar

1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper

Juice of 1 lemon

If using fresh corn, shuck and boil corn 5-7 minutes. Drain and cool corn. Combine with remaining ingredients. Cover and chill. Add fresh lemon juice on top.

Presented by Mendy Cobb, UT Medical Center

5/25/2017

