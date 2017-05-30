UT Medical Center's Healthy Corn Salad

Ingredients:
2 cups fresh or canned corn
1 tsp. celery
2 T. apple cider vinegar
2 oz. green onion
1 oz. canned pimento
1/4 tsp. salt
1 T. vegetable oil
1 T. granulated sugar
1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
Juice of 1 lemon
If using fresh corn, shuck and boil corn 5-7 minutes. Drain and cool corn. Combine with remaining ingredients. Cover and chill. Add fresh lemon juice on top.
Presented by Mendy Cobb, UT Medical Center
5/25/2017
