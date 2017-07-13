Vol Guacamole Cucumber Boats



1 lb bacon

2 cucumbers of any variety 6 inches or longer

2 full sized avocados

½ lime, juiced

1 naval orange, juiced and pulp reserved

½ jalapeno, chopped and seeded

1 T white onion, finely chopped

2 T fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 T fresh orange mint, chopped (optional)

¼ t garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat a gas or charcoal grill to low-medium heat. Spray raw bacon with a cooking spray. We suggest coconut oil. Place bacon slices on heated grill and cook until desired doneness. Approximately 3-4 minutes per side. Remove and blot excess grease and cool.

Wash cucumbers and dry. Place cucumber on cutting board and cut in half at an angle. Then cut each piece in half. With a spoon, remove seeds and create a channel in each quarter. Refrigerate until needed. These will be the boats.

Trim bacon to length of cucumber quarters. Cut avocados in half and remove and discard the pits. With a spoon, scrape out avocado and place avocado in a bowl. Then add lime juice, orange juice, a little orange pulp, jalapeno, onion, herbs, garlic, salt and pepper. Blend with a fork or pestle and fuse all ingredients until fully blended. Set aside.

Top cucumber channels with guacamole and top with bacon pieces. Makes 8 servings.

Presented by Scott & Michelle Williams, Totality Living Well

