Watermelon Cocktail & Mocktail

Smoky Watermelon
1.5 oz Sombra Mezcal
1.5 oz House Watermelon Jalapeno juice (Watermelon, Tennessee Honey, Jalapeno, pinch salt)
½ lime squeezed
.5 oz Tennessee Honey Syrup
Served in a Collins glass with a watermelon wedge garnish
For the Non-alcoholic version the recipe is as follows
Watermelon Cooler Mocktail:
3oz House watermelon jalapeno juice
½ lime squeezed
5 mint leaves
Topped with club soda
Garnish with watermelon wedge and mint sprig.
Presented by Kyle Hagerty, The Tennessean Hotel
