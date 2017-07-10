Watermelon Cocktail & Mocktail

(Photo: John E. Kelly, (c) John E. Kelly)

Smoky Watermelon



1.5 oz Sombra Mezcal

1.5 oz House Watermelon Jalapeno juice (Watermelon, Tennessee Honey, Jalapeno, pinch salt)

½ lime squeezed

.5 oz Tennessee Honey Syrup



Served in a Collins glass with a watermelon wedge garnish



For the Non-alcoholic version the recipe is as follows



Watermelon Cooler Mocktail:



3oz House watermelon jalapeno juice

½ lime squeezed

5 mint leaves

Topped with club soda



Garnish with watermelon wedge and mint sprig.

Presented by Kyle Hagerty, The Tennessean Hotel

© 2017 WBIR.COM