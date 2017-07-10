WBIR
Watermelon Cocktail & Mocktail

Watermelon Cocktail and Mocktail

WBIR 11:58 AM. EDT July 10, 2017

Smoky Watermelon

1.5 oz Sombra Mezcal
1.5 oz House Watermelon Jalapeno juice (Watermelon, Tennessee Honey, Jalapeno, pinch salt)
½ lime squeezed
.5 oz Tennessee Honey Syrup

Served in a Collins glass with a watermelon wedge garnish
 

For the Non-alcoholic version the recipe is as follows

Watermelon Cooler Mocktail:

3oz House watermelon jalapeno juice
½ lime squeezed
5 mint leaves
Topped with club soda

Garnish with watermelon wedge and mint sprig.

Presented by Kyle Hagerty, The Tennessean Hotel

