Whipped Hot Chocolate

> 2 1/2 cups whole milk
> 2 cups half and half
> 4 ounces semi sweet chocolate
> 4 ounces milk chocolate chips
> 1 tablespoon sugar
> 1 teaspoon vanilla
> 1 teaspoon instant coffee powder
> Heat milk and half and half over medium heat to just before simmering. Remove from heat; add both chocolates. When chocolate is melted, stir in the sugar, vanilla and coffee powder.
> To froth: Whip in the sauce pan with a stick blender or in a well sealed jar of a house hold blender about 30 seconds.
> Serve with marshmallows or whipped cream.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
3/15/2017
