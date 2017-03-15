WBIR
Whipped Hot Chocolate

WBIR 5:32 PM. EDT March 15, 2017

> 2 1/2 cups whole milk
> 2 cups half and half
> 4 ounces semi sweet chocolate
> 4 ounces milk chocolate chips
> 1 tablespoon sugar
> 1 teaspoon vanilla
> 1 teaspoon instant coffee powder

> Heat milk and half and half over medium heat to just before simmering.  Remove from heat; add both chocolates. When chocolate is melted, stir in the sugar, vanilla and coffee powder.

> To froth:  Whip in the sauce pan with a stick blender or in a well sealed jar of a house hold blender about 30 seconds.

> Serve with marshmallows or whipped cream.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

3/15/2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM


