Whipped Hot Chocolate

> 2 1/2 cups whole milk

> 2 cups half and half

> 4 ounces semi sweet chocolate

> 4 ounces milk chocolate chips

> 1 tablespoon sugar

> 1 teaspoon vanilla

> 1 teaspoon instant coffee powder

> Heat milk and half and half over medium heat to just before simmering. Remove from heat; add both chocolates. When chocolate is melted, stir in the sugar, vanilla and coffee powder.

> To froth: Whip in the sauce pan with a stick blender or in a well sealed jar of a house hold blender about 30 seconds.

> Serve with marshmallows or whipped cream.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

3/15/2017

