Wild Mushroom Ravioli

Pasta Dough

3 cups AP Flour

4 whole eggs

1 tsp kosher salt

I tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup room temp water

Extra flour for kneading



In a bowl, add flour and salt. form a well in the center. In the center of well add eggs and olive oil and half the water. Start incorporating ingredients to form the dough. Add 1 tbl water at a time, until dough forms and is not sticking to hands. Place dough on floured surface and knead, until smooth and firm. Place in bowl, cover and let sit about 15 minutes before using.



Filling

4 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, chopped

2 Tbsp. shallots

2 sprigs fresh thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lb. mushroom mix (Portobello, shitake, button mushrooms)

½ cup ricotta cheese



In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add garlic, shallots, thyme, salt, and pepper. Saute 2 minutes. Add chopped mushrooms. Saute an additional 3 minutes or until onion is translucent and mushrooms have cooked through. Remove mixture from heat and let cool. Mix ricotta cheese into cooled mushroom mixture.



Ravioli assembly process

1. Break pieces of dough off in small increments and run them through a pasta roller (I use this method. If you don't have a pasta roller, you can also roll the dough by hand until it is about 1-2 mm thick). If you're using a pasta roller, start by rolling the dough through on the #1 (lowest) setting. Roll the dough through the next 3-4 settings until it is very thin (I usually stop rolling at a #4 or 5 setting).

2. To form the raviolis, lay one sheet of pasta down on a flat surface. Place a little less than 1 tsp. of filling on the flat sheet of dough, repeating every 2 inches or so. Lay another sheet over the filling-covered sheet, and press down in between the fillings to hold dough together. Cut around each filling with a Ravioli cutter . If you want to use a ravioli press, follow package directions to form ravioli.

3. Cook ravioli in boiling water for 4-6 minutes. Top with your favorite sauce and serve immediately.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

2/13/2017

