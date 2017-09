1 box white cake mix, prepared as per directions

1 box strawberry jello

Mix the Jello into the cake mix and bake as per box directions

(Frosting)

1 box powdered sugar

1 stick butter, softened

1 tub frozen strawberries

Mix together and pour over hot cake. Let cool if you can wait that long.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

9/19/2017

