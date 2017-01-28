Guinn will win!

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Park prepares to tear down Elkmont cabins
-
Final Gatlinburg fire victim identified
-
Saturday morning forecast
-
Q&A with Gov. Bill Haslam
-
Woman accused of killing family in court
-
Knoxville settles Chilhowee Park handgun suit
-
10Listens: Contacting your representatives
-
And Finally: Tiger arrives at Zoo Knoxville
-
KY wife, mother charged with family's murders
-
White House wants 20% import border tax
More Stories
-
Dry today, but a chance for light snow on Sunday ...Dec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
Saturday marks two months since Sevier County wildfireJan 27, 2017, 8:19 a.m.
-
Family: Final victim of Gatlinburg fires identifiedJan 27, 2017, 1:45 p.m.