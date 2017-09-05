HarveyCat wins internet, swims to safety in aftermath of hurricane

A cat tries to find dry ground around an apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 30, 2017. (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

HOUSTON – One animal is definitely over Hurricane Harvey.

Getty Images photographer Scott Olson took a picture of cat swimming through floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The image, which Olson took on Aug. 30, has since gone viral on social media.

Thousands of people are tweeting about the feline using #HarveyCat.

You tried to push me to the coffin, now I'm here to make you suffer. No mercy for humans. pic.twitter.com/1iSzIqMx7l — Black Metal Cats (@evilbmcats) September 4, 2017

Imma need to speak to the manager up in here. #HarveyCat #Harvey pic.twitter.com/po72RKJYZu — Misty Rosas (@MistyRosas) September 5, 2017

A cat sits on top of a car which is surrounded by flood water in the parking lot of an apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey in Houston on Aug. 30, 2017. (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

Apparently, the cat swam to safety. Another photo by Olson showed the cat perched on top of a car.

