Huge turnout at Young-Williams gave tons of animals forever homes

A cat at the Young-Williams Animal Center. (Photo: WBIR)

Young-Williams Animal Shelter asked for help with adoptions Thursday, and boy did it receive that help!

Yesterday, Young-Williams announced on Facebook that its kennels and rooms had reached capacity. In order to make space for new animals, it held a special adoption event -- letting people adopt for free.

One day later on Friday, the shelter announced the push was a huge success. By noon it said the shelter was nearly empty.

If you missed out on your chance to adopt a new friend on the cheap, WBIR 10News is teaming up with Young-Williams and Blount County Animal Shelter for the "Clear the Shelters" event on Aug. 19.

With a steady stream of new animals arriving that need forever homes every day, you can be sure there will be plenty of friends to choose from next week. You can find out the event right now on WBIR.com.

