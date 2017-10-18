KPD finds two unusual friends keeping warm

Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville Police Department's Animal Control officer Nick Powell found two unlikely friends keeping warm in a dumpster Wednesday evening.

Powell found a small, baby black cat and a baby raccoon trying to stay warm by cuddling each other in the dumpster.

Temperatures in the evening have been dropping down into the 40s, so it makes sense for the two to keep snuggled up!

Both animals were rescued by Powell. The Facebook post from the Knoxville Police Department is grabbing a lot of attention on social media. Right now, the post has already received more than 1,000 likes in less than an hour.

