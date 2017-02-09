WBIR
Celebrate Valentine's Day with a candelit dinner at Waffle House

Instead of a fancy, high-priced Valentine's Day dinner, why not set a reservation for the Waffle House?

WCNC 10:14 AM. EST February 09, 2017

The Waffle House probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

But that’s exactly what the 24-hour breakfast provider is doing on February 14. Waffle House locations across the country, including four in Tennessee, are accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day.

According to Waffle House, a reservation includes white tablecloths, “truckloads” of candles, special menus, as well as all of the old reliable favorites.

Tennessee Waffle Houses accepting Valentine’s Day reservations

Clarksville — 3069 Wilma Rudolph Blvd 

Cookeville — 1079 S. Willow Ave

Nashville — 4301 Sidco Dr

Nashville - 2625 Lebanon Pike 

To view all of the participating locations, click here.

