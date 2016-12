Get your last-minute Christmas shopping done at these stores

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 23: A man stands with his shopping outside a store on Oxford Street on Dec. 23, 2016 in London, England. Shoppers are continuing to spend as stores offer bargains in the run up to the January sales (Carl Court/Getty Images) (Photo: Carl Court, Custom)

It's down to the wire if you haven't yet completed your holiday shopping. If you waited to until the last minute, you're in luck.

Several stores have extended their hours for those Christmas procrastinators. Here's your guide to what stores will be open on Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve, according to Offers.com.

Apple Store

Dec. 23: 9 p.m. close (check locally)

Christmas Eve: 9 p.m. close (check locally)

Babies R Us

Dec. 23: 6 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Christmas Eve: 6 p.m. close

Banana Republic

Dec. 23: Check locally

Christmas Eve: 6 p.m. close (check locally)

Barnes and Noble

Dec. 23: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)

Belk

Dec. 23: 8 a.m. – midnight

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Best Buy

Dec. 23: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cabela’s

Dec. 23: Normal hours

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Costco

Dec. 23: 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dillard’s

Dec. 23: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Gap

Dec. 23: Check locally

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)

GameStop

Dec. 23: Check locally

Christmas Eve: Check locally

JCPenney

Dec. 23: 8 a.m. open (closing hours vary by state)

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. open (closing hours vary by state)

Kmart

Dec. 23: 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Kohl’s

Dec. 23: Open 24 hours

Christmas Eve: 12 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Macy’s

Dec. 23: 8 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. (check locally)

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally)

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Dec. 23: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Old Navy

Dec. 23: 7 a.m. – midnight (check locally)

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. (check locally)

REI

Dec. 23: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (check locally)

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sam’s Club

Dec. 23: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sears

Dec. 23: 7 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Target

Dec. 23: 7 a.m. – 12 a.m. (check locally)

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Toys R Us

Dec. 23: 6 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Christmas Eve: 6 p.m. close

Walmart

Dec. 23: varies by location

Christmas Eve: 6 p.m. close

If you've already finished your shopping and plan on cuddling up and watching a holiday movie, take a peek at your state's favorite.

