Gold coin, valued at more than $1.1K, found in Red Kettle in Louisville

A Gold Krugerrand, valued at more than $1,100, was found in a Salvation Army Red Kettle on Dec. 22, 2016.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Salvation Army found a gold coin in a Bashford Manor Walmart Red Kettle on Thursday night.

The Gold Krugerrand is worth $1,134.

“With just two days to go in our campaign and still about $3,500 short of where we were a year ago at this time, this was welcome news,” Major Roy Williams, with The Salvation Army, said. “Finding the gold coin really underscores the generosity of this great community and it reaffirms that folks continue to support our mission after 133 years in Louisville; it’s truly a blessing so close to Christmas.”

The 126th Red Kettle campaign wraps up on Christmas Eve at 2 p.m. around Louisville.

The Salvation Army says they want to reach $475,000 goal. The funds are used locally to maintain programs and services throughout the year.