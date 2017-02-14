Tennessee couple celebrates 6 decades of Valentine's Day

Clifford and Wilma Smith, who have been married for 62 years, just moved Morning Pointe of Franklin. (Photo: Shelley Mays, The Tennessean)

FRANKLIN - When Clifford Smith was attending church in 1953 shortly after returning from his stint in the armed forces overseas, someone caught his eye.

Wilma Smith, a "good-looking, blond-haired girl," as he described her, was sitting behind him. Clifford, though, was with someone else at the time and couldn't say anything just yet.

But he knew there was something special about Wilma.

"I said to myself, 'I might look into that,' and I did," Clifford said.

Sixty-two years later, Clifford is still looking into Wilma. The two married in 1954 and have been by each other's side ever since. This week, they'll celebrate their 63rd Valentine's Day together.

"We were very compatible to start with," Clifford said. "We liked the same things and she came from a real good family. She's one of six girls and now she's the only one left."

Staying together for as long as they have, though, has taken some work.

Part of their key to the long marriage, the two said, has involved making sacrifices for each other at times.

"It's never 50-50," Wilma said. "Most of the time, somebody has to give one way or the other and if you do that, you'll be fine."

While the both of them worked, Wilma always made sure Clifford had a lunch and fresh clothes to take to work, daughter Daphne Lynch said. Clifford often had to work seven-day weeks while with Norfolk Southern Railway. Wilma worked as an executive assistant in court reporting.

Lynch, who was born nearly a year after her parents were married, said she's seen them grow through their 62 years of marriage and has admired their connection.

"They'll be at my house and... they'll always sit next to each other, not across, and hold hands," Lynch said.

The two lived in Chattanooga and moved to Franklin in 2010 to be closer to their kids and grandchildren.

Now that they're both retired, Clifford, 87, is returning some of the love and care Wilma has always shown him.

Wilma, 83, has some difficulty getting around because of rheumatoid arthritis and macular degeneration. As a result, Clifford often helps her with her earrings, makeup and even the puzzles in the paper.

The letters are too small for her to read, so for the past three years, Clifford has written them down on a pad in bigger letters for her to see and unscramble.

"If there's one I don't know, she sure does," Clifford said.

The couple also credits their family for their marriage's longevity.

"We had a great family atmosphere," Wilma Smith said. "The old saying is, 'If a son is good to the mother, he'll be good to his wife,' and that's very, very true. He's just an extra special man."

