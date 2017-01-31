Knox County mayor has built about 10 skateboards with bamboo

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett cuts bamboo. (Photo: WBIR)

It started after high school football practice as a teenager when Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett developed his passion for building with bamboo.

Burchett, then a sophomore at Bearden High School, would read about the plant in magazines.

“During two-a-days, you know, you'd just come home and I'd just be beat up," Burchett said. "I'd just lay on the couch, and I'd read usually National Geographic,” Burchett said.

Burchett became fascinated with bamboo and read about its uses.

“There’s (more than) a thousand varieties, and they make everything out of it from paper to wine to bikes,” Burchett said.

Burchett crafted a skateboard out of bamboo at a young age.

“I always think of something different, so I'll make a bamboo skateboard because I skateboard a little bit,” Burchett said. “Just enough to embarrass my family.”

Burchett said crafting with bamboo is labor intensive, but also very rewarding.

“I did all this by hand, and it's all banged up because I ride it,” Burchett said of his bamboo skateboard.

Burchett has made about 10 skateboards using bamboo. He also grows the plant in his backyard.

“Everything I do is unusual, and I think that's why my wife and daughter love me,” Burchett said. “If everybody did it, it wouldn't be cool.”

