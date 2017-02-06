Knoxville man's Instragram draws 545K followers

The Bros Being Basic Instagram account has more than 545,000 followers. (Photo: Bros Being Basic)

A Knoxville man has used his sense of humor to garner hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram.

Travis May runs an Instagram account called Bros Being Basic, which has 545,000 followers.

“It’s fun, yeah,” May said. “It’s definitely a creative release and it's very unique and it’s fun to talk about.”

The concept for the account was born from a funny test message one friend sent about May’s outfit of the day. The account pokes fun at some of the posts by girls on Instagram.

May’s friend Witty and Pretty blogger Ashely Hesseltine wrote a blog post about the initial text message.

"One day he popped up in this full-length mirror at the hospital and he was wearing sea foam green scrubs, a scrub hat and scrub shoes and he took a picture," May said. "Ashley is like I (have to) write a blog on this."

May and Hesseltine then teamed up to start Bros Being Basic. The account posts photos about things like pumpkin spice lattes and outfits of the day from a man's perspective.

"We had 110 of our other friends, we rounded them up and we said let's recreate 10 to 12 of the most basic pictures we see girls do every day," May said.

The account went viral.

"I had my notifications on my cell phone. Every two seconds, it was like hundreds and hundreds,” Mays said. “I think we had 50,000 within the first month. Now we're at 550,000.”

Dogs in purses and ponies in dance videos in some of the posts you’ll find on Bros Being Basic.

“Our first Christmas we did the 12 Days of Basicness and my buddy Nick, he took this huge dog, 40-50 pound dog in Macys or Bloomingdales, and had it like girls carry their dogs into shops in their purses," May said.

Hundreds of publications have written about the success of Bros Being Basic.

"There's Elite Daily, Bored Panda, The Chive. We even got picked up by Playboy," May said.

May has also done a number of television interviews on national networks and been nominated for awards.

"We were nominated for best satirical account at The Shorty Awards, which is like the Grammy's for social media,” May said. “We got to meet so many cool, creative people."

May also started an Instagram account called Fashion Dads. It has 177,000 followers.

