Boy delivers premature baby brother, saves mother

SULPHUR, La. -- He's only 10 years old but Jayden Fontenot is already a hero to his newborn brother.

NBC affiliate KPLC reports that the young boy helped deliver his baby brother at just 34 weeks. The station reports that the baby was in breech position and his mother felt the child's feet hanging out while she was in the bathroom at her home.

The young boy ran to his grandmother's home to have her call 911 but soon returned on his own to help his mother - and his soon-to-be newborn brother.

"When he got to the bathroom, he just took a deep breath and said, 'ok, Mom, just tell me what I need to do,' " his mother, Ashly Moreau said. "He didn't look scared, he looked calm and brave and I said 'ok, I'm going to tell you what to do and we need to get your brother out as fast as possible because he's breeched and he can't breathe.' "

He pulled the baby out by his legs but noticed that he still wasn't breathing. KPLC reports that he ran to the kitchen to get a nasal aspirator to clear the baby's nose. That's what it took to get the child breathing.

By the time first responders arrived, Fontenot had already delivered his brother. They took Moreau and the newborn to the hospital where they recovered.

Doctors credited the 10-year-old boy with saving both their lives.

