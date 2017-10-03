McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce, thanks 'Rick and Morty'

A logo of US burger chain McDonalds is pictured above a branch of the fast food restaurant in central London on September 4, 2017. (Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

McDonald's is bringing back its Szechuan sauce after the animated television show Rick and Morty made the promotional sauce an Internet phenomenon.

The fast food chain will make the discontinued sauce available at select locations on Oct. 7. McDonald's Szechuan sauce became a topic of conversation in April, after it was highlighted in a surprise episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. In the show, time-traveling scientist Rick Sanchez admitted that his sole motivation in life is "finding that McNugget sauce."

"Nine more seasons until I get that dipping Szechuan sauce, or 97 more years, Morty!" Sanchez said, foaming at the mouth.

Hey @McDonalds, since Disney is making a live action Mulan movie, can you bring back that szechuan dipping sauce? #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/l3aZfjUM3m — Daniel (@WonderboltsFTW) April 2, 2017

Though the sauce in question hasn't been available at McDonald's since it was a promotional item for the animated Mulan, Rick and Morty fans petitioned for the sauce to come back, watching tutorials about how to make it and tweeting at McDonald's to consider adding the dip back to the menu.

