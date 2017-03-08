Mickey the goat born at the Little Ponderosa Zoo

Mickey the goat was born at the Little Ponderosa Zoo on Sunday. (Photo: Little Ponderosa Zoo)

CLINTON - A baby goat was born at the Little Ponderosa Zoo on Sunday night.

Minnie the goat gave birth to baby Mickey around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The zoo decided to call Dr. Nathan Butler of the Butler Animal Clinic to perform surgery on Minnie. Zoo workers spent two hours trying to assist Minnie with the delivery before calling Butler.

The Little Ponderosa Zoo announced both mother Minnie and baby Mickey are doing well in a Facebook post.

