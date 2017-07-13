Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh to attend Knoxville movie premiere

Logan Lucky movie poster (Photo: Custom)

Another Hollywood superstar and a celebrated movie director will walk the red carpet for charity in East Tennessee.

Knoxville-based Regal Entertainment Group announced Thursday that actor Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh will attend a benefit screening for their new movie, Logan Lucky.

The event will be at Regal Cinemas Pinnacle 18 in Turkey Creek on Wednesday, August 9, with proceeds going to Variety - The Children’s Charity of Eastern Tennessee.

“We are honored to host Channing Tatum and Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh at the ‘Logan Lucky’ benefit screening to raise money for Variety’s special-needs children. With a resume of movies ranging from action to comedy and drama to thrillers, Channing is a true force in the entertainment industry,” stated Greg Dunn President and Chief Operating Officer of Regal Entertainment Group. “We also extend our sincerest gratitude to Steven and our friends at Fingerprint Releasing and Bleecker Street for making this screening possible and helping raise funds for Variety’s special-needs children.”

Variety, which has chapters in 13 countries, helps kids around the world with charitable programs. The local chapter was founded in Knoxville by Regal Cinemas in 2001 and since then has generated more than $9.5 million to assist children in East Tennessee.

Tatum joins stars like Will Ferrell, Hugh Jackman, Cuba Gooding, Jr, and others who have attended charity premieres in Knoxville

A limited number of $50 tickets will go on sale to the public on July 14 at Regal Cinemas Pinnacle, West Town Mall and Riviera theatres in Knoxville. Guests of the event will enjoy a catered reception in the Pinnacle lobby before Tatum and Soderbergh walk the red carpet. After the red carpet reception, attendees will be among the first people to see the movie.

Logan Lucky tells the story of a two brothers, Jimmy (Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver), as they try to reverse a family curse. They set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The film was shot at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the actual NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 and the Bank of America 500, as well as at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In a fun twist, six NASCAR stars pop up in non-driver cameo roles in the film.

The film also stars Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, and Jack Quaid, with Hilary Swank and Daniel Craig

Logan Lucky“ opens in theaters nationwide on August 18, 2017.

