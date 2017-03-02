Knoxville-filmed 'Dog Years' to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

KNOXVILLE - The movie "Dog Years," filmed in Knoxville last year, just received some big news.

The film, starring Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter, is an official selection at this year's Tribeca film festival in New York City. The official selections were anounced on Thursday.

Robert De Niro is one of the founders of the festival. It brings in nearly three million people to the Big Apple, including many of the best known artists from around the world in movies, arts and music.

Knoxvillian Gordon Whitener, a producer of "Dog Years," who played a major role in getting the movie shot in East Tennessee says they are thrilled and humbled.

"The State of Tennessee and especially Knoxville were amazing to us. Burt and Ariel gave tremendous performances and we can't wait for the film to be released."

This year's Tribeca Film Festival runs from April 19th through April 30th.



Here's the description of the film from Tribeca:

Dog Years, directed and written by Adam Rifkin. (USA) - World Premiere, Narrative. Vic Edwards (Burt Reynolds) was one of the biggest movie stars in the world, known for his mustachioed good looks and cocky swagger. With his Hollywood glory a distant memory, the now-octogenarian Vic is prompted to reassess his life with the passing of his beloved dog and the arrival of an invitation to receive a lifetime achievement award from the (fictional) International Nashville Film Festival. With Ariel Winter, Chevy Chase, Clark Duke, Ellar Coltrane, Juston Street.

