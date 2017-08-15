VOTE; Pick the flicks for this year's Movies on Market Square

Movies on Market Square (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - For the 14th year, the Knox County Public Library will present Movies on Market Square starting on September 8, and it's time to pick the flicks!

The free movie series runs on six consecutive Friday nights in Market Square in downtown Knoxville. You are invited to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and settle in with the family and your well-behaved dog to enjoy the show!

Before the movies begin, the library wants you to help them decide which movies you want to watch. You can vote here through August 24. The final lineup will be announced on August 31.

Here are the choices, divided by category:

1980s

Back to the Future (PG - 1985)

Top Gun (PG - 1986)

Dirty Dancing (PG 13 - 1987)

The Goonies (PG - 1985)

Disney

Finding Dory (PG - 2016)

Moana (PG - 2016)

Live Action: Beauty and the Beast (PG - 2017)

Wreck-It-Ralph (PG - 2012)

Dystopia

Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (PG-13 - 2015)

Wall-E (G - 2008)

Star Trek (PG -13 - 2009)

Divergent (PG-13 - 2014)

Halloween

Hocus Pocus (PG - 1993)

Beetlejuice (PG - 1988)

Casper (PG - 1995)

Edward Scissorhands (PG-13 -1990)

Sing-A-Long

Grease (PG - 1978)

Mary Poppins (G - 1964)

Annie (PG - 1982)

Hairspray (PG - 2007)

Superhero

Guardians of the Galaxy (PG-13 - 2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (PG-13 - 2015)

Captain America: Civil War (PG-13 - 2016)

The Incredibles (PG - 2004)

© 2017 WBIR.COM