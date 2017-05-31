Alan Jackson to play free Stanley Cup Final party before Game 3

NASHVILLE - Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson will play a free concert on Lower Broadway on Saturday, June 3 before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins, according to a news release.

“This is an exciting time for the Predators and the city of Nashville,” Jackson said in the release. “As a fan, I’m proud to be included in their road to the Stanley Cup.”

“Alan Jackson is a staple in the Smashville community and we know he’ll bring the excitement of our great city’s first ever Stanley Cup Final game to the stage on Saturday,” Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said.

Called "Broadway Smash: Preds Party with a Purpose," the event will will start at 3:30 p.m. local time and Jackson will take the stage at 4:45 p.m.

Game 3 starts at 7 p.m.

Nashville announced it would be expanding watch parties through the Final with how successful they became in previous rounds.

The stage will be at Fifth and Broadway facing the Cumberland River.

Broadway will be closed between fifth Avenue and Third Avenue and large screens will be places around the event site and on the stage.

Folding chairs and small bags (no larger than 12”x12”) will be permitted. Coolers, backpacks and large bags will not be allowed for public safety. More info and a complete list of rules is available at visitmusiccity.com/nashvillepredators.

