Adorable twins featured in national Down Syndrome video

A photo of Charlie and Milo, fraternal twins from Nampa, will be featured in a video for the National Down Syndrome Society, to be shown in Times Square.

The society will show the presentation next month in New York City.

Charlie’s and Milo’s picture was selected from more than 2,000 entries.

KTVB caught up with the boys’ mother Friday afternoon.

“I feel like these guys, they’re not even quite two (years old), and they’re already self-advocates, just raising awareness,” Julie McConnell said. “When people meet them and see what it’s like to be a person with Down Syndrome, I think it makes a big difference in people’s minds and hearts and understanding. So I’m excited for them to be a part of the Buddy Walk.”

The Buddy Walk is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, in Boise.

It will begin at the Idaho State Capitol building and go to Julia Davis Park.

The Buddy Walk is the biggest event of the year for the Down Syndrome community in Boise.

