National parks are free on Presidents Day

The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees on Presidents Day today!

As part of the park service’s centennial, national sites will be free to the public 10 days in 2017.

120 sites and parks participating nationally. Here in Tennessee, that includes Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park. Entrance the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is always free. The fee waiver does not apply to state parks or state wildlife or natural areas.

Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina also have participating sites and parks as well.

The fee waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees. Reservation, camping, and tour fees will still be collected.

Other entrance-free dates in 2017:

- April 15-16 and 22-23: Weekends of National Park Week

- August 25: National Park Service Birthday

- September 30: National Public Lands Day

- November 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend

(© 2017 WBIR)