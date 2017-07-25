Norris Dam, Tennessee Theatre and other landmarks named 'must-sees' by AIA

Tennessee Theatre: Opened in late 1928, the luxurious Moorish Revival theater was designed by Chicago architects Graven & Mayger. It was one of the first air-conditioned buildings in the city and the only air-conditioned theater. (Photo: The Tennessee Theatre)

In 2017, USA TODAY Travel and the American Institute of Architects (AIA) are teaming up to help travelers find the best buildings in America. We asked AIA chapters nationwide to name 25 structures visitors to their state should see. These architects and design professionals also share their perspective on why these buildings, monuments and gardens are so significant.

Among the list of must-sees in East Tennessee are the historic structures of Cades Cove, Norris Dam, UT's Ayres Hall and the Art and Architecture Building, and the Tennessee Theatre. You can check out all 25 from across Tennessee below!

