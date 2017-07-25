WBIR
Norris Dam, Tennessee Theatre and other landmarks named 'must-sees' by AIA

After a record-setting weekend of rain across East Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley Authority decided to open the spillway gates at Norris Dam.

USA TODAY , WBIR 11:30 AM. EDT July 25, 2017

In 2017, USA TODAY Travel and the American Institute of Architects (AIA) are teaming up to help travelers find the best buildings in America. We asked AIA chapters nationwide to name 25 structures visitors to their state should see. These architects and design professionals also share their perspective on why these buildings, monuments and gardens are so significant. 

WATCH: For The Greater Good: Norris Dam at 80

Among the list of must-sees in East Tennessee are the historic structures of Cades Cove, Norris Dam, UT's Ayres Hall and the Art and Architecture Building, and the Tennessee Theatre. You can check out all 25 from across Tennessee below!

 

