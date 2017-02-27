TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Deputies search for missing Knox County woman
-
Preacher indicted for statutory rape
-
Four killed in overnight crash
-
Truck plows into Endymion crowd.
-
Know the surfaces where germs are lurking
-
Tuesday morning forecast
-
UT police investigate rape report on campus
-
Cornerstone of Recovery's roof torn off
-
9-year-old cancer patient's room transformed
More Stories
-
Knox County School board getting closer to naming…Feb 28, 2017, 12:05 a.m.
-
QUIZ: Germiest spots in your everyday lifeFeb 27, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
-
Two indicted for vote buying in Monroe CountyFeb 28, 2017, 12:17 a.m.