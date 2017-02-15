Real-life 'Hotel Rwanda' hero to speak at UT on Wednesday

Paul Rusesabagina attends the 2012 Carl Sandburg Literary Awards dinner at University of Illinois at Chicago Forum on Oct. 17, 2012. (Photo: Timoty Hiatt, Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - The real-life hero featured in the movie “Hotel Rwanda” will speak at the University of Tennessee campus on Wednesday night.

Paul Rusesabagina, 62, will deliver a speech entitled “Hotel Rwanda: A Lesson Yet to be Learned.”

Rusesabagina used his position as a hotel manager to hide and protect more than 1,200 people during the Rwandan Genocide.

Wednesday's lecture starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Cox Auditorium in the Alumni Memorial Hall. The event costs $5 for members of the general public.

UT students can reserve their free ticket at the Knoxville Tickets box office in Thompson-Boling Arena or online at the Knoxville Tickets website.

Rusesabagina saved his Tutsi wife and children when extremists massacred more than 800,000 members of the Tutsi and moderate Hutu tribes in 100 days.

American actor Don Cheadle portrayed Rusesabagina in the 2004 release of the film “Hotel Rwanda.”

Go to UT’s website for more information on Wednesday night's event.

