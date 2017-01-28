Pigeon Forge named a top 10 U.S. destination by TripAdvisor

A view from The Island's wheel in Pigeon Forge.

PIGEON FORGE - From Dollywood, to mountain coasters, to delicious breakfast spots -- Pigeon Forge is being recognized as one of America's best travel destinations.

TripAdvisor, one of the webs most visited travel recommendation and planning sites, named the city as one of its top ten 'Destinations on the Rise' in the U.S. in 2016.

Pigeon Forge placed 8th overall, with Kihei, Hawaii taking the top spot.

TripAdvisor recommended the city because of the variety things to do and see that would appeal to a number of people, whether it was hiking in the Smokies, riding rollercoasters at Dollywood or enjoying bluegrass music.

Speaking of bluegrass, some of the genre's biggest names will take part in Smokies Strong: A Bluegrass Celebration on February 10th and 11th at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Dollywood Foundation's Wildlife Scholarship Fund to help those affected by the Sevier County wildfires. For more information visit knoxvilletickets.com.

