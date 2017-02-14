Rory Feek discusses life without Joey, Grammy win and new book on 'TODAY'

Singer Joey Feek accepts the award for Best Roots Gospel Album onstage at the Premiere Ceremony during the 59th GRAMMY Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW YORK - The autobiography of country music singer Rory Feek is in stores Tuesday.

Feek, 51, appeared on NBC’s “TODAY” show on Tuesday morning to discuss the book entitled “This Life I Live,” along with his Grammy award win.

On Sunday, Feek won the Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album for “Hymns That Are Important to Us,” which is an album he recorded with this late wife Joey before she lost her battle with cancer in March 2016.

“We knew it would be special for us, but I don’t think we had any idea how special it would be for other people, (and) where it would lead,” Rory Feek said in an interview with “TODAY” show anchor Matt Lauer.

Rory Feek accepted the Grammy on his wife’s behalf at Sunday’s 59th Grammy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Before she died, she made him promise that if they were ever nominated for a Grammy again, he would attend the show.

“I didn’t know how I would feel, but I feel here everywhere I go,” Rory Feek said of his late wife.

The book describes some of the challenges the Rory and Joey Feek faced as a couple.

“As amazing as our love story is and has become over the years, all great stories have a beginning and ours was tough,” Rory Feek said. “We were different. She didn’t want to be a mother, and I had two little girls that I was raising on my own.”

Rory Feek said he didn’t want to be married to a singer, calling each person’s wants “pretty big obstacles.”

“We believed we were meant to be together,” Rory Feek said. “We got through them because my hopes and dreams and my agenda was shattered, and hers were shattered.”

Rory Feek said a year after he married Joey both of them realized they wouldn’t get their way.

“In the end, God just…he had a different plan,” Rory Feek said. “Not only did we get to have an amazing marriage, but he turned it into a music career together, and a story that has been shared with lots of other folks.”

Rory Feek also spoke about the couple’s daughter Indiana, who has Down syndrome.

"She goes to a special needs school in Nashville," Rory Feek said.

Indiana Feek is learning how to walk.

"It's amazing especially when you take the pressure off of the expectations, so they can just do it the way that they need to do it," Rory Feek said.

Indiana Feek turns 3 years old on Friday.

The Tennessean contributed to this story.

