Sick bear cub found near Townsend now fighting for its life

Sheldon Bear was treated at UT Veterinary Hospital's ICU.

TOWNSEND - The Appalachian Bear Rescue is caring for a new cub after Tennessee Wildlife officers found it sick and not moving at the bottom of a ditch near Townsend Thursday.

The ABR said the cub is fighting for its life right now after it was taken to the UT college of Veterinary Medicine to be examined.

The cub was treated for dehydration and very low blood sugar and was being kept in the ICU overnight. ABR said the bear was very weak and sick.

If the cub survives, it will join cubs Otto and Rollo, who are about the same age at five months old.

The ABR named the cub "Sheldon" in honor of the vet who treated it initially, Dr. Julie Sheldon. The ABR said Thursday was also Julie's last day at UT and that this was the last ABR bear she would examine.

The cub was left behind by its mother, but the ABR said it doesn't like to use the word 'abandoned' in this case given the circumstances. It said the mother did what it needed to to take care of the stronger cubs and couldn't do anything else to help Sheldon, saying it's a "tragedy played out every day, but this time there was an audience that could change the ending."

ABR said the mother sent Sheldon's two much larger and healthier siblings up a tree while she tried to return to Sheldon., but couldn't do anything more for him because he struggled to walk.

You can make donations to the Appalachian Bear Rescue at this link.

© 2017 WBIR.COM