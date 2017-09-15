Indian Street Food: Kathi Roll

Ingredients:

1 lb ground chicken

1 small yellow onion finely chopped

1 tomato finely chopped

2 green chilies

2 tsp chopped garlic

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp cumin coriander powder

2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp tamarind dates chutney

Salt to taste

Cilantro

2 eggs

Fajita style tortillas

Procedure:

1. In a skillet brown onion in 2 tbsp olive oil. Add garlic followed by turmeric, red chili powder and garam masala. Add chicken and cook for 10-15 mins until chicken is cooked. Do not add any water.

2. To assemble kathi rolls warm up a tortilla on skillet with a layer of egg mixture. Flip the tortilla to cook the egg. Once cooked flip again.

3. Add cooked chicken in the center of the tortilla. Top with onions, tomatoes, green chili and chutney. Roll and secure with tooth pick.

4. Serve warm with sour cream chutney.



© 2017 WBIR.COM