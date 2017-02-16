Tennis player pays off Super Bowl bet with date at Nets game

Canadian professional tennis player Eugenie "Genie" Bouchard and her Super Bowl Twitter bet date John Goehrke arrive at Barclays Center on Feb. 15, 2017. (Photo: Anthony Gruppuso, USA TODAY Sports)

NEW YORK - A professional tennis player followed through on a Super Bowl promise with a stranger.

Genie Bouchard, 22, sat courtside at Barclays Center for a Brooklyn Nets game Wednesday night with a fan who asked her for a date on Twitter if the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl.

The Canadian tennis player tweeted during the Super Bowl she knew the Falcons would win. The fan, who is a University of Missouri student named John Goehrke, responded to her by writing "if patriots win we go on a date?" and she responded "Sure."

Bouchard's agent contacted the Nets for tickets. Bouchard paid for Goehrke's flight and hotel.

The Patriots wound up mounting the largest comeback ever in a Super Bowl, and beat the Falcons 34-28. Atlanta blew a 25-point lead in the game.

@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

Bouchard was in New York for events related to the “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit issue, in which she appears. She met Goehrke earlier Wednesday and they sat together for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks, even coming on the court and throwing some souvenir balls into the stands.

Bouchard is ranked No. 44 in the world among women's tennis players.

The Associated Press and NBC News contributed to this story.

Just met my 'Super Bowl Twitter Date' John 😊 On our way to the @BrooklynNets game! @punslayintwoods pic.twitter.com/DHRgY46smd — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 16, 2017

Busy day with @si_swimsuit and then tonight... I'm going on a date 😉 pic.twitter.com/jNF5sokLNx — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 15, 2017

Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady 😇 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 6, 2017

(© 2017 WBIR)