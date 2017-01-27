This animal-cuteness Twitter battle is the best

The birth of a seal pup at the National Zoo sparked a knock-down, drag-out Twitter battle — a precious throw down for internet cuteness supremacy.

The Washington, D.C . zoo innocently tweeted a photo of a four-day-old female seal pup on Wednesday to announce the animal's birth.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

Then a Norfolk, Virginia woman threw the hammer down, challenging the Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach to put up or shut up.

What followed was a hilarious back-and-forth between the two facilities, each trying to do outdo the other with a photo of a cute animal.

.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

The woman, Sarah Hill, then threw the challenge out to the masses

And she got plenty of takers.

Zoo Knoxville took the chance to to show off some of it's cutest critters.

And of course Visit Knoxville bragged on Zoo Knoxville's newest tiger.

This story originally appeared on USA TODAY.

USA TODAY