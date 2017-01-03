Three fitness apps to help with your New Year's resolutions

Fitness app (Photo: Thinkstock Photos, Rawpixel Ltd)

The New Year is here and it means many people are working to get fit as part of their New Year’s resolutions.

Tech expert Dan Thompson said users can find just about anything in the app store.

“You set goals, especially around New Years. Goals are no good if you’re not measuring it somehow, if you’re not tracking your progress somehow,” Thompson said. “You can use this, yes, as a motivator, but also, it’s just sort of a reminder.”

Thompson recommends three fitness apps:

1. Fitbit

The app lets users all-day activity, workouts and even sleeping habits.

2. Tabata timer

The Tabata timer is a style of training where users work very for hard for 20 seconds, then take a 10-second break. Users repeat this cycle for the exercise he or she is performing.

3. WOD Generator

The generator sends users fresh and exciting workouts.

Thompson also recommends Bodybuilding.com to find several app options for specific workout plans.

