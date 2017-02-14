Todd & Russell: Faith is the foundation of a marriage

KNOXVILLE - Todd Howell and Russell Biven are familiar faces to East Tennessee viewers. They've both been at WBIR for years, bringing you news and weather updates, and hopefully making you laugh from time to time.

In addition to being journalists, both are strong family men of faith, something most longtime viewers probably already know.

On this Valentine's Day, we asked them to share their secrets to a long and happy marriage. They both acknowledge they're not experts, but told us what works for their families.





Todd has been married to Leigh for 27 years and they have four sons.

The two have been sweethearts since college.

"We 'technically' met in a P.E. basketball class in college, winter quarter at 7:50 a.m. ... it had to be God! " said Todd. "She was the most beautiful person I ever saw. When she made her layup after a nice cross-over dribble, I knew she was the one for me!"

Their first official meeting was in church at their Wednesday night college campus ministry.

"It was my first time attending. I did not know anyone else," remembered Todd. "But then I saw Leigh in the foyer, made my way over, asked if I could sit with her in the service, and the rest is history!"

Here are Todd's keys to a happy marriage:

1) Spend time with and listen to your spouse! Give her your full, undivided attention.

2) Show her the love and affection that every wife needs and deserves. Put her needs before your own.

3) Be biblical! Love your wife as Christ loves the Church. Praise her for the blessing she is. Continuously seek her highest good and what is best for her!





Russell and Ronda met in the 8th grade, thanks to the alphabet!

"Our last names both started with B," Russell said, so they were seated next to each other.

The sparks finally took hold a couple years later.

"In the 10th grade we went to the homecoming dance, and we've been together ever since," he said.

Faith is also the foundation of their marriage of 20 years. The two have three children, two boys and a girl.

"Our faith is what holds us together. Someone once told us the couple that prays together, stays together. We've found that to be true in our marriage as well," Russell said. "Humor and loyalty are the other keys for our relationship."

Watch the attached video for more from Todd and Leigh and Russell and Ronda.





