Vonore man recreates scaled-down version of L&N Railroad

Tom Hunt, 75, of Vonore has turned his basement into a scaled down version of the Louisville and Nashville Railroad. (Photo: WBIR)

VONORE - A Vonore man has turned his basement into a scaled-down version of the Louisville and Nashville Railroad.

Dr. Tom Hunt, 75, gained a passion for trains at an early age.

“Like anybody my age, I got a Lionel Train for Christmas,” Hunt said. “I think I was 10 years old.”

Hunt said he gets lost in the world he’s created in his basement.

“I sit there and stare at something then realize I've been staring and try to figure out what to do,” Hunt said. “Many people come in and say I have my grandchildren that want to see this.”

“No, these are big men's toys,” Hunt joked.

Hunt provided a simple answer to why he spends so much time with his love of trains.

“What's the point in any hobby? It's to do something you love to do,” Hunt said.

