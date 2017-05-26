10Listens: Where's my milk money?

Remember in January, when everyone got so excited about a class action lawsuit involving dairy producers?

Basically, Tennessee and 14 other states sued milk producers for price fixing. Instead of going to trial, the milk producers decided to settle the case for $52 million dollars.

The word spread, because anyone who lived in those 15 states (plus Washington, DC) who had bought dairy products in the past 14 years was eligible to get some money back. All they had to do was fill out a form online by the end of January to join the suit.

Easy money, right?

Maybe it was too easy, because so many people signed up (more than 3.5 million met the deadline), no one has received a dime yet, and when they do get a check, it will be for much less than originally thought.

It was first estimated that everyone would get between $45-70 back. That number is closer to $6 now, because the settlement amount has to be split by everyone who signed up.

In addition, the sheer size of those eligible for refunds has caused a delay. The original deadline for plaintiffs to let people know how much they'll get back was March 28, when shoppers would have to tell the court where to send the money. That has not happened yet.

Top Class Actions is a consumer group that connects shoppers to information about open suits. Experts there say it's common for there to be a delay for settlements this size, but they promise that everyone will eventually get paid.

It's just a matter of when, and how much. So the best advice now is to be patient, and don't expect to get rich from this particular lawsuit.

© 2017 WBIR.COM