Airbnb: East Tennessee hosts earned $7.7 million in 2016

The Airbnb logo is displayed on a computer screen. (Photo: Carl Court, Getty Images)

Airbnb hosts in East Tennessee earned about $7.7 million in supplemental income, according to the short-term rental company.

Around 66,000 people stayed at an East Tennessee Airbnb rental in 2016.

There are about 5,300 Airbnb hosts in Tennessee. The typical Tennessee host earns around $7,700 in annual supplemental income. The majority of hosts in Tennessee share their primary residences, while 25 percent rent an extra, unused room in their home, according to Airbnb.

The average Airbnb host in East Tennessee rents his or her space one day a week.

East Tennessee includes the state’s No. 4 Airbnb city, Sevierville (21,500) along with Knoxville (17,000), Gatlinburg (13,900), Pigeon Forge (6,800), Newport (2,400), Townsend (2,000), Maryville (1,250) and Dandridge (1,000).

“Cities like Sevierville, Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge - where the local economies depend heavily on tourism in connection to (the) Great Smoky Mountains National Park - benefited tremendously from the local Airbnb host communities,” an Airbnb release stated.

Airbnb hosts in Knoxville helped expand lodging capacity during big University of Tennessee football weekends where hotels typically sell out, according to the company.

Nashville represented the state’s largest Airbnb market followed by Memphis at No. 2 and Chattanooga No. 3.

City Total 2016 Guest Arrivals Total 2016 Host Income Sevierville 21,500 $2.7 Million Knoxville 17,000 $1.7 Million Gatlinburg 13,900 $1.9 Million Pigeon Forge 6,800 $890,000 Newport 2,400 $156,000 Townsend 2,000 $234,500 Maryville 1,250 $118,500 Dandridge 1,000 $65,500

