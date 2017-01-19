Anakeesta adventure park groundbreaking set

Source: Anakeesta developers

A groundbreaking is set for Jan. 30 for the 72-acre Anakeesta adventure park in downtown Gatlinburg.

The project will feature a ground-level station on Parkway at which guests will catch an aerial lift called a "Chondola" that takes them up Anakeesta Mountain. The ride to the top will take 12 minutes.

At the summit, visitors will be able to shop or dine at a tree house. The project also envisions some 20 bridge spans on a tree-top canopy walk, among other features.

All are invited to the 11 a.m. Jan. 30 groundbreaking at 576 Parkway across from the Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies.

The attraction is to open this summer. November's wildfires delayed the project from a spring opening.

