Kroger ends double coupons and senior discounts

Attention shoppers: Kroger is discontinuing its double coupon policy and eliminating its weekly senior discount days.

The double whammy changes, announced Wednesday, will be effective March 15 in all Kroger stores in the Nashville region, which includes 96 stores in Middle and East Tennessee, Southern Kentucky and Northern Alabama, according to Kroger spokeswoman Melissa Eads.

The trade-off, Eads says, is that Kroger has reset its price structure to offer lower everyday prices on "thousands of items" so that "all customers" get the savings break, instead of just seniors and avid couponers.

"Today we lowered prices again for all customers in our Nashville Division. As a result, we are discontinuing two smaller targeted discount programs. Those being Senior Day and Double Coupons. The last day these two programs will be offered is March 15th.

"We want all customers to save every day, without regard to shopping day or time required to search out coupons. These new lower prices on thousands of items throughout the store make the shopping experience easier and a great value for everyone," she said.

Currently, and for decades, Kroger's policy here has been to double the face value of coupons up to 50 cents, meaning your 50 cent off coupon would save you a dollar. However, other Kroger divisions including Memphis and Atlanta discontinued the doubling years ago. And the Alabama stores in the Nashville division had dropped the double coupons several years ago.

"Only a very small of percent of our customers double coupon," Eads said, "And with the increase in digital coupons, not as many people use paper coupons any more. They are just so much easier and digital coupons have never been doubled."

As far as the senior discount, until now, Kroger has offered a 5 percent savings on most everything in the store on Wednesdays for shoppers 60 and older who are signed up.

Kroger downsized its senior discount in early 2014, from a monthly one day 10 percent discount to a 5 percent discount every Wednesday, which put its stores in line with Publix and then competitor Harris Teeter, which is no longer in this market since Kroger purchased it in 2014.

Eads said the lower prices would be on national brands as well as store brands and that the pricing changes represent a "huge investment" on Kroger's part.

A visit to a local Kroger store this morning showed price reductions on items including: Kroger Apple Juice 64 oz, which was $1.99, is now $1.49: Kroger Peanut Butter, 15-16 ounce, was $2.29, and now is $1.49; and a Kroger Cheese Singles 12 oz. package was $2.69 and now is $1.79.

Eads said Kroger is trying to get the word out to shoppers through email and direct mail, as well as with a notice on the receipts of seniors and double couponers, starting today.

The notice says "The senior discount and double coupons are retiring March 15 but the savings aren't. We've lowered prices on 1000s of items, including fresh produce, our quality brands, and so many of your favorites down every aisle. That means you can still save more ... EVERY DAY of the week."

