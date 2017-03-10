$20 lamp decreases stress & energy bills

CLEVELAND - Welcome to the future and it's looking rather frugal today. In our continued quest to save you as much time and cash as humanly possible, we are lit today!



WANT A FREE NINTENDO SWITCH? Live draw tomorrow. Just click here.



Straight from the Consumer Electronic Show (and like something you would have seen on the Jetsons), new RGB equipped LED lights are the most friendly to your eyes and power bill for extended use.



RGB Lighting is capable of producing 16 million different hues of light - and in the case of the new Aukey bedside or desk lamp, a touch control can now accommodate any mood.



Watch a local student fall in love with the lamp during our un-boxing. Features include:



- Touch panel controls allow for countless shade, color and hue options

- Retractable hanging loop makes this ideal for a garage or camping

- Small footprint fits any desk or bedside table

- Can be used plugged into a USB charger or with 8 hour built-in battery

- 24 month warranty

- Top rated product at lowest recorded price

- Flicker free and ideal for extended use



67% Off Aukey Dimmable LED Touch Control Lamp + Free Prime Shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $19.99

***Non Prime Members, use this 30 day trial for free shipping.



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA