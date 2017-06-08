Amazon's top deal today: 80% off blenders!

CLEVELAND, OH - The no. 1 deal on Amazon.com right now is also the most-requested small appliance in our region! In my continued quest to find the best deals in the world, your savings are substantial today!

If you want to put more nutrients in your body, without draining the cash in your wallet - the single best deal you will see anywhere today outperformed four other best sellers.



Click the play button to watch a blending expert put the deal I found to the test against blenders five times the price.



For 80% off and under $80, the deal I found brings the following features to the table:



- FDA-approved and BPA-free

- 6-piece stainless steel blade

- 1200 watts and extremely powerful 2800 rotations per minute motor

- Ideal for smoothies, shakes, pasta sauce, meat grinding, dressings, soups, marinades

- A healthier way to make your own baby food

- Outperformed blenders with retail prices over $500

- Crushed iced better than competitors

- The most durable and quiet in its class

- Lowest recorded price today



80% Off Top Rated High Speed Blender & Mixer + Free Shipping

Was: $399.99

Now: $79.99



Want a chance at one for free? Get on this deal list.



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

