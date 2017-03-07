Tech Tues: $67 Robo-Massager fights pain

CLEVELAND - Happy Tech Tuesday! In my continued quest to save you time and money, today one gadget has your back... literally.



I tested more than four dozen massage chairs and robotic massaging systems at CES 2017. There was one model that stood out with its ability to target neck, back and shoulder pain. The kneading shiatsu and fully cordless rechargeable system surpassed every single one of our tests.



Watch three people with back pain put today's deal to the test right here.



While there are other nearly identical models at a lower price, the model I found is 100% wireless and the most reminiscent of a proper massage.



The Naipo Cordless Neck & Shoulder Massager has the following features:



- Pain relief after just several minutes of use

- Heat mode brings additional comfort

- Programmed with four different shiatsu and massage programs

- Fully rechargeable battery and cordless operation

- Full two hours of continuous use on one charge (full day of on and off use)

- Can be powered with an included wall adapter

- DC Car charger is also provided

- Three different speeds

- Felt the most similar to a real massage thanks to bi-direction 3D rolling

- Lowest recorded price



$62 Off Top Rated Cordless Shiatsu and Robo Massage System + Free Shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $67.46 -- To lower price, use code: Naipo25F

**Yes; the code works. If you're still having trouble, another coupon code that works is: 321Naipo



