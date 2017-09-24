Why it's not too early for a Black Friday deal

CLEVELAND, OH - Yes, I know, it's not even Halloween yet. For retailers though, this is a time crunch. Black Friday deal tests on specific products begin today and run the next three weeks so retailers can determine how much stock they may need of a particular item.



In the more than decade that I've been studying Black Friday trends and price drops, at precisely this time every year, we see "deal leaks." The price drops that appear now are replicated identically on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.



Typically select products in the audio aisle, portable tech and select appliances get reduced to the same Black Friday sale price between now and Columbus Day. Stores use this early data to decide how how products are displayed in-store and what gets featured online. Gauging customer demand is crucial to their operations.



The brand being tested today is one of the top audio and most well reviewed brands in the world called: "Treblab." They compete directly with Beats - and you can read the reviews for yourself, these are the best headphones most people will ever own.



Click the play button to see our waterproof and product tests of the new for Black Friday 2017 Treblab headphones that just hit the market.



- Crystal clear award-winning audio

- Waterproof, sweat proof and sport headphones

- LIFETIME WARRANTY

- The best audio, bass and treble available for the price

- The most durable and sport-ready / gym-ready headphones you can buy

- Exceeded every single one of our audio tests

- Front runner at CES 2017

- Compatible with Apple / Android and virtually any Bluetooth smartphone or device

- A whopping 9 hours of battery life

- HD Microphone for hands-free calling

- Black Friday pricing right now



70% Off New XR800 Treblab Waterproof Wireless Headphones + Free Shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $49.99

**Lifetime warranty, case and accessories included



Want to score a pair for free? Get on my deal list!



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

