Airbnb: Hosts earned $521K during UT home football games

The Airbnb logo is displayed on a computer screen. (Photo: Carl Court, Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - Airbnb announced Friday its Knoxville hosts earned about $521,036 during University of Tennessee home football weekends in 2016.

The short-term rental company welcomed about 3,401 guests in the span.

Airbnb said Knoxville is able to host thousands of extra visitors with many hotels sold out for UT home games.

The most lucrative game for Airbnb hosts came against No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 15.

Home football weekends:

Opponent Weekend Guest Arrivals Guest Arrivals from Opponent State (%) Host Income Appalachian State Aug. 31 - Sept. 1 225 18.6 percent $62,937 Ohio Sept. 16-17 366 7.1 percent $63,639 Florida Sept. 23-24 578 8.1 percent $92,695 Alabama Oct. 14-15 833 11.5 percent $119,336 Tennessee Tech Nov. 4-5 391 N/A $56,132 Kentucky Nov. 11-12 490 12.2 percent $66,163 Missouri Nov. 18-19 518 5.4 percent $60,134 Totals 3,401 $521,036

