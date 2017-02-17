Airbnb: Hosts earned $521K during UT home football games

KNOXVILLE - Airbnb announced Friday its Knoxville hosts earned about $521,036 during University of Tennessee home football weekends in 2016.
The short-term rental company welcomed about 3,401 guests in the span.
Airbnb said Knoxville is able to host thousands of extra visitors with many hotels sold out for UT home games.
The most lucrative game for Airbnb hosts came against No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 15.
Home football weekends:
|Opponent
|Weekend
|Guest Arrivals
|Guest Arrivals from Opponent State (%)
|Host Income
|Appalachian State
|Aug. 31 - Sept. 1
|225
|18.6 percent
|$62,937
|Ohio
|Sept. 16-17
|366
|7.1 percent
|$63,639
|Florida
|Sept. 23-24
|578
|8.1 percent
|$92,695
|Alabama
|Oct. 14-15
|833
|11.5 percent
|$119,336
|Tennessee Tech
|Nov. 4-5
|391
|N/A
|$56,132
|Kentucky
|Nov. 11-12
|490
|12.2 percent
|$66,163
|Missouri
|Nov. 18-19
|518
|5.4 percent
|$60,134
|Totals
|3,401
|$521,036
