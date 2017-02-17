WBIR
Airbnb: Hosts earned $521K during UT home football games

Feb. 7, 2017: More than 65,000 people stayed in Airbnb rentals in East Tennessee in 2016, bringing hosts a combined $7.7 million in supplemental income.

Staff , WBIR 11:25 AM. EST February 17, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Airbnb announced Friday its Knoxville hosts earned about $521,036 during University of Tennessee home football weekends in 2016.

The short-term rental company welcomed about 3,401 guests in the span.

Airbnb said Knoxville is able to host thousands of extra visitors with many hotels sold out for UT home games.

The most lucrative game for Airbnb hosts came against No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 15.

Home football weekends:

Opponent Weekend Guest Arrivals Guest Arrivals from Opponent State (%) Host Income
Appalachian State Aug. 31 - Sept. 1  225 18.6 percent $62,937
Ohio Sept. 16-17 366 7.1 percent $63,639
Florida Sept. 23-24 578 8.1 percent $92,695
Alabama Oct. 14-15 833 11.5 percent $119,336
Tennessee Tech Nov. 4-5 391 N/A $56,132
Kentucky Nov. 11-12 490 12.2 percent $66,163
Missouri Nov. 18-19 518 5.4 percent $60,134
Totals   3,401   $521,036

 

