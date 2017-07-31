Market Monday: Stocks see lackluster rebound

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Newport Animal Shelter likely to close
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender
-
Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop
-
Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe
-
Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor
-
Newport animal shelter could close
-
Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions
More Stories
-
REPORT: Los Angeles reaches deal to host 2028 OlympicsJul 31, 2017, 2:03 p.m.
-
Dad of NC kidnapping & murder suspect also chargedJul 28, 2017, 9:43 p.m.
-
Victim ID'd in deadly East Knoxville shootingJul 31, 2017, 12:28 p.m.