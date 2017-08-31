Gas prices climbing in Tennessee, but no shortage expected

Gas prices are now below $2 a gallon on average in Tennessee. (Photo: USA Today)

KNOXVILLE - The impact of Hurricane Harvey and the upcoming Labor Day weekend are causing gas prices to rise in the Volunteer State.

Since last week, average gas prices have climbed 12 cents across the state, from $2.13 for a gallon of regular to $2.25. In Knoxville, prices have gone from $2.08 a week ago to $2.21 on Thursday, an increase of 13 cents.

Triple A officials had predicted an increase of 5 to 25 cents for Tennessee earlier this week, but said we should not expect a gas shortage.

"We are seeing that our region is getting supplies by the tanker trucks from other areas, and that’s why we are seeing prices go up because of the additional transportation factor," Triple A public affairs specialist Stephanie Milani said."You also have this with combination of Labor Day travel. Labor Day is the last hoorah for the summer travel. We are supposed to see another continuing increase for the next week or so."

Why they are going up?

Ahead of the hurricane, multiple refineries and drilling rigs near the Texas coast had to go offline because of incoming storms. That meant leaving around 25 percent of the Gulf of Mexico's refining capacity offline. According to the Department of Energy figures on Aug. 29, at least 19 percent still weren't operating.

Milani said Corpus Christi refiners appear to have survived without much damage. And while many refineries are restarting, she said it will take up to at least week before they are fully operational.

"The question is supply," Tennessee Petroleum Council executive director Mike Williamson said.

Colonial Pipeline, which transports fuel from Texas to New York and contributes significantly to Tennessee, paused operations Thursday, according to multiple media reports. When the same pipeline ruptured in Alabama in September 2016, it led to higher prices and a brief run on fuel in Nashville.

Colonial Pipeline has not confirmed the shutdown independently to The Tennessean.

Tennessee Fuel and Convenience Store Association spokeswoman Emily LeRoy said if Colonial halts operations, the industry will be able to import adequate supply for Tennessee drivers by enlisting tanker trucks, as it did for three months last year. Since last week, the fuel sector has been activating contingency plans to ensure ongoing supply in Tennessee.

LeRoy stressed that drivers should not change fuel buying habits. When they increase consumption, that is when supply problems occur.

"The best advice I have for the public is please do not panic," she said. "Stick with your normal fueling routine. If everyone does that we will be able to bring in enough fuel and supply folks for their normal fueling routine."

A spur pipeline comes from the Colonial Pipeline from Georgia to Chattanooga, then splits before transporting fuel to Knoxville and Nashville, LeRoy said. The Plantation Pipeline also supplies Chattanooga and Knoxville and West Tennessee is supplied by a refinery.

Oil and gas prices are expected to spike over the next week or more as about 10 refineries representing more than 15 percent of the nation's refining capacity are shut down in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. (Aug. 28) AP

"Much of the refining capacity is shut down right now and you don’t know when that is coming back up. There is still fuel coming to Middle Tennessee from the New Orleans area. Retailers are looking at their supply, and there are having to react."

How high will gas prices go up for me?

While gas is surging in other southeastern parts of the region, prices should stay under $3 per gallon of regular gas.

Williams said prices are set on demand, and it will take a few days for refineries to wade through Harvey's wake.

"We are going to get it in here one way or another," he said. "I am not sure anyone is going to see a whole lot of difference in price. The fuel industry will have to work harder. It’s just going to be difficult for people in the fuel industry, that is for sure."

As far as how it will affect individual consumers across Tennessee, Milani said it depends on where drivers purchase their gas.

"There’s several things that go into the price of gasoline. There’s an element of what that market can bear. You will see differences in prices right on the interstate even if it’s the same brand of gasoline you could get in town. You have more traffic and more demand and its one of those commodities susceptible to prices changing."

According to Triple A, prices should drop mid-September. The group urges drivers to fill up their tanks as normal.

© 2017 WBIR.COM