Home Depot to hire 80,000 nationwide

Home Depot is planning to hire 80,000 new employees in preparation for Spring, which is the store's busiest season. The hiring push will include 180 associates in Knoxville.

The home improvement chain has also launched a shorter application, which the company says only takes a person about 15 minutes to apply.

The open positions range from sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment in the stores and distribution facilities, according to a release. The jobs include permanent part-time and seasonal spots.

College students, retirees, and veterans are encouraged to apply.

You can apply online at careers.homedepot.com.

